IND vs PAK Prediction: The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match, the 'mother of all battles' is set to reignite, this time in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Dubai International Stadium is the venue for the high-octane IND vs PAK showdown which is set to be attended by hundreds and watched by millions across the globe. The excitement that an IND vs PAK clash brings also prompts of lot of predictions. In this article, we shall take a look at what the Google Win probability for IND vs PAK prediction is like. With India and Pakistan not meeting each other in bilateral events for the past 12 years, IND vs PAK showdowns, which are only possible in ICC (International Cricket Council) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council) events, hold massive significance for the fans. Both teams though have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead of India vs Pakistan Mega Clash.

The last time the India national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket teams met in ODIs was way back at the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad where the Men in Blue had come out victorious quite comfortably by seven wickets. The last India vs Pakistan match in international cricket involving the men's national teams was at the T20 World Cup 2024 where Rohit Sharma and his team and pulled off a win over the Green Shirts in what was a low-scoring thriller. That being said, India do have a score to settle with Pakistan after having lost to them in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Virat Kohli Stats in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy Matches: Know How Indian Star Batter Has Fared Against Arch-Rival Ahead of India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Cricket Match.

IND vs PAK Google Win Probability

IND vs PAK Google Probability (Photo credit: Google)

As per Google's Win Probability, India are favoured to beat Pakistan. India have a 69% chance to win the IND vs PAK match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as compared to Pakistan's 31%. Well, one might not entirely disagree with this IND vs PAK match prediction, given how both teams have performed in ODIs of late. Prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan suffered a defeat in a tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa at home. India on the other hand, dished out a dominant show to whitewash England 3-0 at home and prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in style. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs PAK CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

India had a magnificent start to their journey in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where they beat Bangladesh pretty convincingly by six wickets and 21 balls to spare. The India national cricket team's win was powered by a Mohammed Shami five-wicket haul and a sensational century from the bat of Shubman Gill, who continued to take rapid strides in international cricket. Pakistan in stark contrast, dished out a poor performance, especially with the bat as they lost to New Zealand in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Tasked with chasing 321 to win, Pakistan fell 60 runs short due to a forgettable batting performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 01:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).