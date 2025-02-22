In one of the most awaited cricket matches of 2025, India and Pakistan will square off against each other in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The IND vs PAK Group A clash will be a crucial match for the pool standings, with a win for India, almost qualifying them for the semi-finals, while a loss for Pakistan knock the defending champions out, and a win will keep their hopes in the tournament alive. This will be the sixth time that India and Pakistan are clashing in the Champions Trophy. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs PAK Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

India heads into the IND vs PAK match with form behind their back, winning their last four ODIs, and out-of-rhyme players finding their melody back like Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and KL Rahul. Once again, Virat Kohli will remain the focal point of the contest, as the batter rises like a phoenix against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will look to overcome the loss of Fakhar Zaman, and field a new-look top-order. Imam-ul-Haq will be back in the one-day foray, having found form in domestic cricket. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be expected to rise to the occasion in this do-or-die match

IND vs PAK Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

In ODIs, the head-to-head statistics are stacked against India, who out of 1 35 matches against Pakistan have come out on top in just 57, while their neighbours have won 73, and five games have finished with no results.

IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Rohit Sharma Shaheen Shah Afridi Shubman Gill Virat Kohli Babar Azam Mohammed Shami

IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

Mohammed Shami in ICC tournaments is a beast and will be expected to do well against Pakistan as well. Babar Azam remains the top-prized wicket in the Pakistan line-up, and the ability to rise to the occasion despite being in average form,

Shubman Gill and Shaheen Shah Afridi have a long history of playing each other since the U19 days. On most occasions, Gill has had the better of Afridi, but in Dubai, the Pakistan speedster becomes quite a threat with the new ball.

IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The India national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team CT 2025 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The high-profile IND vs PAK clash will take place on February 23, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Three India vs Pakistan Encounters.

IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the IND vs PAK match on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, and Sports 18 TV channels. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network, who will provide the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the online streaming for limited minutes but will need a subscription fee to view the full match.

IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan National Cricket Team Likely XI: Imam Ul Haq Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk & c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

