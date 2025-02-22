One of the biggest cricketing rivalries will return on the field when India and Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. The IND vs PAK CT 2025 match will be played in Dubai, instead of Pakistan after BCCI, PCB, and ICC agree to a hybrid model after months of uncertainty. This will be the first time these two arch-rivals clash against each other after their low-scoring thriller in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Three India vs Pakistan Encounters.

This match will be a do-or-die for Pakistan, who are coming off a loss in the CT opener, while India will get their one foot in the semi-final door having already their first match. In ODIs, Pakistan led by a massive margin winning 73 out of 135 matches, while five ended in no results, and India came out victorious just 57 times. However, in ICC tournaments, India has an overwhelming record, clinching 10 out 13th matches. But, Pakistan makes a comeback in ICC Champions Trophy events. Check below for the results of the IND vs PAK CT Matches

Date Venue India Score Pakistan Score Result 19, September 2004 Birmingham 200 201/7 Pakistan Won By 3 Wickets 21, September 2009 Centurion 248 302/9 Pakistan Won By 54 Runs 15, June 2013 Birmingham 102/2 165 India Won By Eight Wickets 4, June 2017 Birmingham 319/3 164 India Won By 124 Runs 18, June 2017 London 158 338/4 Pakistan Won By 180 Runs

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Past Matches Records

Highest Score: Pakistan 338/4 (London, 2017)

Pakistan 338/4 (London, 2017) Lowest Score: India 158 All-Out (London, 2017)

India 158 All-Out (London, 2017) Most Runs: Shoaib Malik (177)

Shoaib Malik (177) Most Wickets: Naved-ul-Hasan (6)

The IND vs PAK CT 2025 in all likelihood witnesses a few cricketers from across the nations play for the last time against each other, and will want to leave a lasting impression. India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Three Player Battles to Watch Out for IND vs PAK Group A Clash in Dubai.

Form-wise India looks the better of the two sides, having been on an unbeaten four-match streak, while Pakistan are coming off back-to-back defeats and will be low on confidence.

