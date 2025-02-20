The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has already begun on February 19, with the New Zealand national cricket team crushing hosts Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi. However, fans are waiting for the much-awaited clash between the Indian national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team. The India vs Pakistan matches are the mother of rivalries in cricket. Both nations didn't play any bilateral series and just faced each other in the ICC or ACC tournaments in recent years. India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Three Player Battles to Watch Out for IND vs PAK Group A Clash in Dubai.

Both cricket giants have produced countless memorable and thrilling matches, which have kept both countries' fans on the edge of their seats. The India vs Pakistan is nothing short of a spectacle, and the stakes are always high. If it's an ICC event, the level of pressure and excitement crosses all limits.

Team India will play all their matches in Dubai despite Pakistan being the host for the Champions Trophy 2025. The decision was taken because the Men in Blue refused to travel due to security reasons to the neighbouring country. The India vs Pakistan high-voltage clash will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Before the much-awaited clash, the buildup of the much-awaited encounter has already begun.

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Record

India and Pakistan have faced each other 135 times in One-Day Internationals. Out of these, Men in Blue have secured 57 victories, whereas Pakistan have emerged victorious on 73 occasions. Five matches between the two nations ended without a result. Both countries have played 13 T20Is till now. Out of these 13 games, India have won 10 matches, whereas Pakistan have come out victorious on three occasions.

Check out the recent results of India vs Pakistan Matches

ICC T20 World Cup 2024, United States of America

The Indian national cricket team secured a memorable victory during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against the Pakistan national cricket team in New York. Talking about the match, India were bundled out for 119 runs after superb bowling performances by the Pakistan bowlers. While defending a low score, Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah displayed his class with the ball. The ace speedster bagged a three-wicket haul, which helped the Men in Blue to secure a thrilling victory of six runs. Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his impressive outing with the ball.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Ahmedabad

Both cricket giants faced each other during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India restricted Pakistan to 191 runs after a commendable effort by the bowlers. While chasing, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer slammed match-winning half-centuries, which helped the Men in Blue to secure a dominating seven-wicket win over the Green Shirts. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Match Results, Top Scorers and Wicket-Takers Ahead of IND vs PAK Cricket Match In CT 2025.

Asia Cup 2023 (50 Overs), Pallekele

The Indian cricket team put on a stunning show against the Pakistan national cricket team during the Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele. Batting first, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hammered half-centuries. However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hammered a double-century partnership. Kohi and Rahul smashed their respective centuries. Team India finished with a massive total of 356/2 in 50 overs. Pakistan were bundled out for just 128 runs and suffered a crushing 228-run defeat.

Pakistan national cricket team defeated Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 grand finale in England. The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to take their revenge during the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.

