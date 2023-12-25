India and South Africa go up against each other in the first of a two-match Test series, on December 26. The Men in Blue would hope to do something that they have never done before--beat South Africa in a Test series in South Africa. In 2021-22, India came close by securing a 1-0 lead but then ended up conceding the series. This time, Rohit Sharma and his team will aim to rewrite history and conquer the Proteas in this two-match Test series. Although India have played some cricket after the ICC World Cup 2023, players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, who will return to action after that defeat in the final on November 19, would be keen on making a mark. Head coach Rahul Dravid shared that the players have moved on from that loss and are looking forward to this series. IND vs SA: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Says KL Rahul ‘Confident’ About Wicketkeeping Ahead of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023.

South Africa will have the edge in the pace-friendly conditions at home and will look to make the most of that advantage. Dean Elgar, a stellar figure in the top-order, has announced his retirement from international cricket and he will look to finish on a high. Skipper Temba Bavuma, who will also feature for the first time since the World Cup, will aim at being amongst the runs as well. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen would be among the threats that India have to contend with.

The weather is likely to be a factor in this IND vs SA 1st Test with there remaining a rain threat on this match. The pace-friendly conditions will surely favour South Africa but India will hope to nullify that threat. ‘We Are Trained To Move On Quickly From Heartbreaks’ India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Speaks on ICC World Cup 2023 Final Defeat Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test 2023.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in Tests

India and South Africa have faced each other 42 times in Tests so far. Out of these 42, India have won 15 matches while South Africa achieved victory in 17. The remaining 10 matches finished in draws. In South Africa, India have played 23 matches so far and won just four with the hosts claiming 12 wins.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Key Players

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Aiden Markram Kagiso Rabada Jasprit Bumrah

India vs South Africa 1st Test Venue and Match Timing

The India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023 will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The IND vs SA 1st Test will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24. The India vs South Africa 1st Test live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans, who want to watch IND vs SA 1st Test live streaming online, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. ‘Captain Rohit Sharma Is READY’ India Skipper Sweats It Out in the Nets Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test 2023, BCCI Shares Video.

IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 Likely XIs

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Mukesh Kumar/Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Likely XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi/Nandre Burger

