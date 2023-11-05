IND vs SA Free Live Streaming Online: It is a top of the table clash in the 2023 World Cup as unbeaten India takes on a resurgent South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Men in Blue have won their previous 7 games and sit comfortably at the top. South Africa have just one blemish which came in the form of a shock defeat to the Dutch. They quickly moved on from that horror showing to annihilating sides once again but India remains their toughest test yet. The Proteas have possibly the best attacking batting unit in the competition while the Indians look balanced in every department. Expect a high-quality contest which could go down to the wire. KL Rahul Named Vice-Captain After Injured Hardik Pandya Ruled Out, Confirms Head Coach Rahul Dravid Ahead of IND vs SA ICC CWC 2023 Match.

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup due to the ankle injury he suffered against Bangladesh. Prasidh Krishna has joined the team as his replacement. Birthday boy Virat Kohli is in search of his 49th ton to equal the great Sachin Tendulkar’s century record in ODIs. Rohit Sharma got out cheaply against Sri Lanka and it is imperative he continues his golden run ahead of the business end of the tournament.

South Africa become virtually unstoppable if they bat first and their strategy will be to do the same if they win the toss. What will be interesting is how they cope up in a run chase. Temba Bavuma is the only batter not in form for the team while the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen can take the game away from any side in a space of an hour.

When is India vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India takes on South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 05. The IND vs SA match will be played at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata and it will begin at 02:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Kolkata Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Eden Gardens.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the IND vs SA match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of India vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details of IND vs SA, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the IND vs SA ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the India vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). This is a proper contest between equals and could go either way.

