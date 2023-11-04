India and South Africa lock horns in a blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 5. The two teams have been in sublime form in CWC 2023 so far and hope to put on a great show at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in a top-of-the-table contest. Interestingly, both teams have qualified for the World Cup 2023 semifinals, with the Proteas joining India in the last four after Pakistan beat New Zealand in a rain-affected contest. Despite having qualified, both India and South Africa would be wary of the threat each team poses to the other. Also with Net Run Rate (NRR) being a crucial aspect, expect a magnificent clash. With the Pakistan vs New Zealand match being affected by rain, fans will have an eye on the weather in Kolkata as India face South Africa. India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs SA CWC Match in Kolkata.

India became the first team to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals after demolishing Sri Lanka by 302 runs. The Men in Blue have had a 100% win record so far in CWC 2023 and would want to maintain that against South Africa, although it will be a tough challenge. Barring that blip against the Netherlands, the Proteas have been clinical in their matches so far. With both teams having power-packed batting line-ups and in-form bowling attacks, this might just be the game of the tournament, should there be no rain. So how will the weather fare in Kolkata during the India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Weather Report

Expected weather in Kolkata at the time of IND vs SA CWC 2023 match (Source: Accuweather)

Well, some good news for fans as there is no rain forecast in Kolkata at the time of the India vs South Africa match. There was a bit of sudden showers in the city a couple of days ago but that must not concern fans at all. As per Accuweather, the temperature would be between 26-33 degrees Celsius. IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 37: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Kolkata.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens ground has typically produced high scores and with both teams in red-hot form, a high-scoring contest can very well be expected on November 5. The outfield is pretty fast and batters will get value for their shots. Spinners can make an impact later on as the match progresses but batters are expected to dominate.

