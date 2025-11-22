STUMPS on Day 1! It has been a good day of Test cricket with both India and South Africa trading blows. South Africa seemed to be in control for a good part but India did not let the game slip away from their control. Guwahati hosted its first-ever Test match and it was a good day where both teams had their moments. South Africa once again won the toss and opted to bat first and that decision by Temba Bavuma was justified by Aiden Markram (38) and Ryan Rickelton (35) who stitched an 82-run opening partnership. But India bounced back, dismissing both openers on either side of the first break, (tea was taken before lunch today and it will be this way for the remainder of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025). South Africa had a magnificent 84-run partnership through Tristan Stubbs (49) and Temba Bavuma (41) but Ravindra Jadeja (1/30) broke the stand. South Africa once again established stability with a 45-run partnership between Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy. But late in the day, India made the most of the second new ball by dismissing Tony de Zorzi (28). Almost all of South Africa's batters got off to starts but none could convert it into a big score. India kept South Africa in check with six wickets, with Kuldeep Yadav being the standout bowler (3/48). Jasprit Bumrah (1/38), Mohammed Siraj (1/59) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/30) were the other wicket-takers for India.
OUT! Mohammed Siraj has struck with not much time left for play to end here! India took the second new ball and it paid dividends! Tony de Zorzi got an outside edge and Rishabh Pant took a splendid catch behind the stumps. India will be pretty upbeat with this! Tony de Zorzi c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Siraj 28(59)
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav has struck and he has dismissed Tristan Stubbs! The right-hander got an outside edge and KL Rahul, this time, takes a good catch at first slip. India have taken two wickets in quick time now, removing both the set batters as Tristan Stubbs falls one short of what would have been a fifty. Tristan Stubbs c KL Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 49(112)
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja has broken this partnership and he has dismissed Temba Bavuma! This is a big wicket as he was the man to make a difference in Kolkata. The South Africa captain played an aerial shot but found Yashasvi Jaiswal who took a good catch. Temba Bavuma c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Ravindra Jadeja 41(92)
The third session, (post-lunch session) has started in Guwahati. Ravindra Jadeja has started off the proceedings and will look for a breakthrough while South Africa hope to extend this partnership.
LUNCH on Day 1! A good, solid session for South Africa here. Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs have pushed India on the back foot after losing Ryan Rickelton early. The two right-handers have added 74 runs for the fourth wicket and they have looked comfortable out there in the middle. India on the other hand, will be under a lot of pressure if they don't pick up a wicket soon in the third session of play.
The partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma has put India under pressure here. The two right-handers have used their feet well and rotated strike pretty well. India will feel that they are behind in this game at this point.
Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs are out in the middle for South Africa and the two have stitched a steady partnership here. From South Africa's point of view, this partnership will be crucial, while India will ideally want two wickets preferably before lunch.
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav gas struck and he has dismissed Ryan Rickelton! The left-hander played a loose shot at a sharply turning ball and got an outside edge with Rishabh Pant taking a good catch. India start well in the second session. Ryan Rickelton c Rishabh Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 35(82)
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After a blockbuster of a contest which grabbed eyeballs for India's defeat and the Eden Gardens pitch, India and South Africa will lock horns in the second and last Test of this two-match affair. This time, the battlefield will be Guwahati with Barsapara Cricket Stadium hosting its first-ever Test match. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. South Africa justified their tag of being the reigning World Test Champions with a supreme performance, especially with the ball in the fourth innings of the IND vs SA Kolkata Test and India now need to win to avoid what would be a second Test series defeat at home in two years. India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
The pitch, which formed a large part of the conversation in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Kolkata, is set to be the point of intrigue once again. With the venue hosting its first-ever Test match, there isn't much known about how the Barsapara Cricket Stadium track would play, but it can be said with a bit of certainty that spinners will find assistance as the game goes on. Changes are expected to take place in India's playing XI with captain Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out due to a neck injury, being replaced by his deputy, Rishabh Pant. South Africa, on the other hand, would not have Kagiso Rabada, who missed the IND vs SA Kolkata Test, available for selection as he has been sidelined with a rib injury. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:
India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep
South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder