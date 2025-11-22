India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After a blockbuster of a contest which grabbed eyeballs for India's defeat and the Eden Gardens pitch, India and South Africa will lock horns in the second and last Test of this two-match affair. This time, the battlefield will be Guwahati with Barsapara Cricket Stadium hosting its first-ever Test match. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. South Africa justified their tag of being the reigning World Test Champions with a supreme performance, especially with the ball in the fourth innings of the IND vs SA Kolkata Test and India now need to win to avoid what would be a second Test series defeat at home in two years. India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

The pitch, which formed a large part of the conversation in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Kolkata, is set to be the point of intrigue once again. With the venue hosting its first-ever Test match, there isn't much known about how the Barsapara Cricket Stadium track would play, but it can be said with a bit of certainty that spinners will find assistance as the game goes on. Changes are expected to take place in India's playing XI with captain Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out due to a neck injury, being replaced by his deputy, Rishabh Pant. South Africa, on the other hand, would not have Kagiso Rabada, who missed the IND vs SA Kolkata Test, available for selection as he has been sidelined with a rib injury. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder