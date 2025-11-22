India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Another exciting contest is on the cards as India go up against South Africa in the second and final Test of the two-match Test series. South Africa proved just why they are the defending champions in the ICC WTC 2025-27 (World Test Championship) with a sensational performance, especially with the ball, to defeat India by 30 runs in the IND vs SA 1st Test in Kolkata. Temba Bavuma continued his golden run as South Africa's Test captain and he will now have the opportunity to secure what would be a historic whitewash against India, in India. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025, Guwahati Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

India, on the other hand, find themselves backed into a corner here. After dishing out a rank turner at the Eden Gardens, India fell into their own trap with the batters unable to tackle the spinning ball in the fourth innings and crumbled to just 93 while chasing 124 to win. To add to India's worries, they would be without captain Shubman Gill, who will miss the IND vs SA Guwahati Test with a neck injury. Rishabh Pant, his deput,y will be India's stand-in captain for the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Guwahati and will have his task cut out as India hope to save themselves from a home Test series defeat to a SENA nation. India vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd Test 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs SA Test?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Date Saturday, November 22 Time 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team will go up against the South Africa National Cricket Team in the second Test of the two-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting Saturday, November 22. Day 1 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

