After the conclusion of IPL 2022, team India will return to international action once again. The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in a five-game T20I series at home. If you are looking for India vs South Africa T20Is 2022 full schedule you can continue reading. Meanwhile, you can download the full schedule of IND vs SA in PDF Format, here which has all the details about the matches, venues along with timings in IST. Team India Schedule After IPL 2022: Take A Look At Indian National Cricket Team's Full Fixtures.

India have announced their squad for the T20I series against South Africa, Hardik Pandya has returned to the team after leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title while Umran Malik receives his maiden call-up, Dinesh Karthik also makes a comeback after an impressive outing in IPL.

India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 09, 2022 1st ODI 07:00 PM Delhi June 12, 2022 2nd ODI 07:00 PM Cuttack June 14, 2022 3rd ODI 07:00 PM Vishakhapatnam June 17, 2022 4th ODI 07:00 PM Rajkot June 19, 2022 5th ODI 07:00 PM Bengaluru

India have been brilliant in the T20 format and are coming off a sensational 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka at home. Meanwhile, South Africa's last game in the shortest international format was during the World Cup last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 10:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).