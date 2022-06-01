The Tata Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) offered value for money in terms of providing the cricketing world with various star performers as usual. Many players discovered their leading stints this season, while some rediscovered their lost form. Many rookie players, who emerged as match-winners in IPL 2022, are now engaged in big deals for their national side. With the culmination of IPL 2022, here are five takeaways from the 15th edition of the T20 league as we look back. IPL 2022: Sourav Ganguly Thanks All BCCI Staff, Venue Managers, Curators and Other Workers After Successful Completion of the T20 League.

Hardik Pandya's Captaincy

Hardik Pandya (Photo credit: Twitter)

The 28-year-old Indian all-rounder who led Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first-ever IPL season, set the seal on IPL 2022 title in their inaugural season of IPL. The incredible performance of the newcomer side Gujarat Titans as a result of some brilliant captaincy by Hardik Pandya, who under his unrestricted leadership, allowed his team fellows to contribute with liberty. Hardik Pandya contributed individually as well throughout the season and especially in the final game when he took three crucial wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. He also made valuable 34 runs in the final while chasing. Many cricketing giants hailed Hardik Pandya as the future Indian white-ball captain after his maiden IPL success as a skipper, and this is a positive indication for the Indian national cricket team in the coming years to have an option of a leader in the form of Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya and Gujarat Titans Celebrate IPL 2022 Title With Fans During Victory Bus Parade (Watch Video).

Umran Malik's Bowling

Umran Malik (Photo credit: Twitter)

Umran Malik is the only bowler in India who can bowl at a pace of 155+. Umran took 21 wickets in 13 matches of IPL 2022 at an economy of 8.94 and became the youngest bowler to clinch more than 20 wickets in a single edition of IPL. Malik's scintillating bowling show in various matches of IPL 2022 got him selected for the Indian national team for the T20I series against South Africa. This will be his first-ever chance to play international cricket and rub his shoulders alongside other senior players. As the T20 World Cup 2022 is approaching, getting the right-arm fast bowler groomed by giving him enough opportunities before the big event can provide the Indian side with a deadly combination of bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Jos Buttler's Sensational Form

Jos Buttler (Photo credit: Twitter)

He ended up the IPL 2022 season as a most run-getter and scored 863 runs at an average of 57.33, which included four centuries and four half-centuries. Buttler won the IPL 2022 Orange Cap for his sensational batting. Buttler ended up scoring the second-most runs in a single edition of IPL after Virat Kohli.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Comeback

Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: RR/Twitter)

The right-arm leg spinner wasn't in the best of his form or somewhere near decent form before the IPL 2022. He was bowling flat and had lost his charm as a spinner. Chahal reinvented himself in the IPL 2022 and ended the season as the Purple Cap winner by taking 27 wickets. This comes as a positive sign for the Indian national side, who have recalled Chahal as one of their main spinners for the home series against South Africa. IPL 2022: From Yuzvendra Chahal to Wanindu Hasaranga, Here’s a List of Highest Wicket-Takers for Each Team in Season 15.

Mohsin Khan's Emergence

Mohsin Khan (Twitter/IPL)

The left-arm seamer was brought into the line-up mid-season and cemented his place in the side. Khan impressed one and all and took 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 14.07 and economy of 5.97. His best figures of 4/16 testify how good he was. The Indian national team presently lacks a quality left-arm seamer, and Khan, with his exemplary emergence, can fulfil the void. But having said that, it is just a beginning for him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2022 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).