The fifty over format is fighting a tough battle for staying relevant off late but the year 2023 is a bit different as it is the World Cup year. All the top teams will be vying for good form to have the best preparation in the build up to the main event. The Indian cricket team play their first ODI series of the year against Sri Lanka with the first game all set to take place in Guwahati. The Men in Blue have been adopting an approach of playing a large pool of players in the past few months and have lacked consistency when it comes to picking a squad. With the Sri Lanka series, we may begin to see a shift from this approach. Opponents Sri Lanka are ranked 8th in the rankings and they continue to be in a rebuilding phase but it is time they start getting the results. India versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app from 1:30 pm IST. Rohit Sharma Comforts Crying Fan in Assam Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill is all set to open the innings for India with no place in the team for Ishan Kishan, a player who recently scored a double century in a game against Bangladesh. Shreyas Iyer will be contesting for a spot in the playing eleven with Surya Kumar Yadav with the latter being preferred. KL Rahul is in desperate need of some runs under his belt and his move down the middle order may prove to be beneficial.

Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka in the top order will have to do the bulk of the scoring for Sri Lanka with their middle order lacking the big game experience. Dasun Shanaka might want to bat a bit higher up depending on the situation of the game. Wanindu Hasaranga’s ten over spell will be crucial as he is the main wicket taking option for the team.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023? Know Date Time and Venue

India will face Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI, today, January 10, 2023. The match will start at 1.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Rohit Sharma Hits the Nets Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023 on TV?

The broadcasting rights for the Indis vs Sri Lanka ODI series are with Star Sports Network and they will provide a live telecast of the match in India. You can watch the live telecast of the IND vs SL 1st ODI on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the game with regional commentary you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports will also provide the live telecast of the match to the DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2023?

Star Sports Network currently have the broadcasting rights for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI and they will provide a live streaming of the game in India. You can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website to watch the live streaming of the Ind vs SL 1st ODI. India looks the stronger of the two teams and should secure a routine win in the first game.

