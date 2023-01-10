India are all set to face Sri Lanka in their first ODI match of 2023 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Assam. Ahead of the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma met the fans who gathered outside the stadium. A young boy, who was among those fans suddenly started crying after seeing his idol Rohit Sharma for the first time. The Indian captain then comforted the young boy saying, "Rone ka kya baat hai, chota baccha hai tu (Why are you crying, you are just a little boy)." The video of this moment has now gone viral. Rohit Sharma Hits the Nets Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Rohit Comforts Young Fan

Cricketer Rohit Sharma interacting with an young cricket fan from Assam in Guwahati. Adorable Moments!@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Nyzc4D9fHg — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) January 9, 2023

