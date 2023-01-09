Indian captain Rohit Sharma has missed a considerable amount of cricket since his thumb injury against Bangladesh during the ODI series. For now, the goal in front him is to gain full match fitness ahead of the 1st ODI to be played between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. In a video released by BCCI, it was spotted that in order to accomplish the goal, Rohit had an intense session in the nets to get his eye set and lock the feel of the ball in his head. After a satisfactory session, the superstar Indian batter was seen fulfilling demands of his fans. IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023: Rohit Sharma Yet to Decide on T20I Future.

Rohit Sharma Hits the Nets

