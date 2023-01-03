India takes on Sri Lanka in a three game T20 series with the team management likely to focus on young players to carry the baton for India in the shortest format of the game. The first T20 match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India did not have the best of performances in the recently concluded T20 World Cup where the side lost to eventual champions England in the semi-finals. The defeat led to clamour for an Indian team that plays fearless cricket and under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the team will be looking to do just that. Opponents Sri Lanka are ranked 8th in the T20 rankings and have not been in the best of forms in recent times. Although they will feel they have a more settled squad in comparison to the hosts. Indian Cricket Team Prays for Rishabh Pant’s Quick Recovery Ahead of IND vs SL 1st T20I (Watch Video).

Ishan Kishan will likely open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad with Suryakumar Yadav coming in at number three. Deepak Hooda is set to feature in the playing eleven and could be used as a fifth bowling option. Sanju Samson is getting an opportunity in this series and that should bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack and all eyes will be on this promising duo.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been a special player for Sri Lanka for the past few years and India will not find him easy to target. Kusal Mendis at the top is another special player in their ranks and his ability to hit even the good balls in the Powerplays makes him a threat. Skipper Dasun Shanaka could promote himself up the order if the team loses a few quick wickets. India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SL T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2023? Know Date Time and Venue

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 03 (Tuesday). The IND vs SL 1st T20I has a scheduled time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IND vs SL 2023 in India and will provide the live telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into the Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD to watch the IND vs SL live telecast. The IND vs SL 1st T20I is also available in regional languages. Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will provide the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match live telecast as well. DD Sports will also telecast the match but only on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2023?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network will provide the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series 2023 on its online platform in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2023 online. Sri Lanka will pose a challenge for this new-look Indian team and could even win this game.

