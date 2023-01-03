Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant suffered a terrible car crash on Friday, December 30th near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Fortunately, Pant managed to survive the accident and was soon taken to a hospital. BCCI later confirmed Pant's injuries and vowed to stay beside him during his recovery phase. Now Indian cricket team released a video wishing for Pant's recovery. In the video, we can see Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and players like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan praying for Pant's recovery. Rishabh Pant Sand Art: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Sculpture at Puri Beach for Indian Cricketer; Wishes Him a Speedy Recovery (View Post).

Indian Cricket Team Prays for Rishabh Pant

💬 💬 You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗 #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/oVgp7TliUY — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

