India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the second One-Day International of the three-match series. The IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 20, 2021 (Tuesday). Heading into the penultimate game, India lead the series 1-0. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 2nd ODI live streaming details can scroll down below. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021, Colombo Rain Forecast & Weather Report.

A Young Indian side impressed in the opening One-Day game with Ishan Kishan scoring a half-century on debut and captain Shikhar Dhawan seeing off the chase with an unbeaten 86. However, Sri Lanka will take positives from the match as many of their batsmen got starts but weren’t able to convert them into big scores, something they will look to address in this game. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Ground in Colombo. The match will be played on July 20, 2021 (Tuesday) and has a scheduled time of 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka nd fans can watch the IND vs SL match live on Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD, in English commentary and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary. The game will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).