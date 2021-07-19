India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the 2nd One Day International of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 20, 2021 (Tuesday). Both sides have given youngsters a chance to impress in the series as several star players miss out due to various reasons. So ahead of SL vs IND 2nd ODI 2021, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key battles, likely and many other things. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Stat Highlights: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan Shine As Visitors Win by 7 Wickets.

It was the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side who came out on top in the opening game as the Men in Blue were dominant in all three departments, with debutant Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav impressing. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will take confidence from the match as their batsmen were able to get good starts but failed to capitalise, something they will hope to right in this match and get themselves level. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Highlights.

IND vs SL ODI Head-to-Head

India and Sri Lanka have played each other in 160 ODI games. The Men in Blue have the better head-to-head record, winning 92 matches whereas Sri Lanka have 56 victories to their name. Out of 192 matches, 11 of them have produced no result and 1 match has ended with a tie.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Key Players

Captain Shikhar Dhawan and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key players for India while All-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva and Waninsu Hasarange will play a crucial role for the Sri Lankan side.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Mini Battles

Lakshan Sandakan vs Shikhar Dhawan and Wanindu Hasaranga vs Suryakumar Yadav will be the key battles that could decide the outcome of the match.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Venue

The venue remains the same for the 2nd ODI game between India and Sri Lanka as it will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Match Timing

The 2nd game between India and Sri Lanka has a scheduled start time of 3.00 pm IST with the toss taking place at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD in English commentary while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will telecast the game on TV in Hindi commentary. SL vs OND 2nd live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Ranasinghe (WK), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhanajaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan.

