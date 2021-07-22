India and Sri Lanka continue their battle in the third and final One-Day International of the three-match series. The SL vs IND 3rd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 23, 2021 (Friday). India have already sealed the series and will be aiming for a whitewash. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be looking to record a win. So ahead of the game, we take a look at the H2H record, key battles and likely playing XI for SL vs IND 3rd ODI 2021. Rajasthan Royals Takes a Subtle Jibe At Arjuna Ranatunga After India Wins ODI Series Against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will be disappointed with their performance in the second ODI as they weren’t able to close the game down and secure a win as Deepak Chahar’s brilliant half-century took India to a victory from a losing position. Both sides have many youngsters in their squad and with the series already sealed, are likely to make changes giving fringe players an opportunity. Mickey Arthur & Dasun Shanaka Get into An Ugly Spat With Each Other After India Seals ODI Series.

IND vs SL ODI Head-to-Head

India and Sri Lanka have played each other in 161 ODI games. The Men in Blue have the better head-to-head record, winning 93 matches whereas Sri Lanka have 56 victories to their name. Out of 161 matches, 11 of them have produced no result and 1 match has ended with a tie.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key players for India while All-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga will be the players to watch from the Sri Lankan side.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 Mini Battles

Lakshan Sandakan vs Shikhar Dhawan and Deepak Chahar vs Avishka Fernando will be the key battles that could decide the outcome of the match.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 Venue

The venue remains the same for the 3rd ODI game between India and Sri Lanka as it will be held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 Match Timing

The 3rd game between India and Sri Lanka has a scheduled start time of 3.00 pm IST with the toss taking place at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcasting rights of India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The 3rd ODI will be telecasted live on Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD in English commentary while Sony Ten 3 SD/HD will telecast the game on TV in Hindi commentary. SL vs OND 2nd live online streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw/Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar/Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Ranasinghe (WK), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Ramesh Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhanajaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera/ Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2021 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).