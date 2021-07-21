Team India who had been playing the ODI series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India, won the second match by 3 wickets. With this, India clinched the series 2-0. Post this, what grabbed the eyeballs was the spat between Sri Lankan coach Mickey Arthur and captain Dasun Shanaka. The coach was probably unhappy with the decision of the captain to hold back Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga at the end. Thus he got into an ugly spat with the captain. Many players including Muttiah Muralitharan, Russell Arnol, Wasim Jaffer reacted to the incident. Rajasthan Royals Takes a Subtle Jibe At Arjuna Ranatunga After India Wins ODI Series Against Sri Lanka.

The video of the spat between the coach and the captain went viral on social media. The cameras on the field did the job of recording the entire incident and thus the fan shared it further. Muttiah Muralitharan and Russell Arnold were quite unhappy with the dirty linen being washed in public whereas, like always Wasim Jaffer had a hilarious take on the incident. Arnold and Jaffer both posted tweets on social media. First, check out the incident where the coach and captain were seen arguing with each other and then the tweets below:

Video:

Tweets:

That conversation between Coach and captain should not have happened on the field but in the dressing room 🤔 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 20, 2021

Wasim Jaffer:

The legendary spinner Muralitharan was quite upset with the showdown and said that the coach should have been calm. The Sri Lankan coach also reacted to the same and said that it was a good debate and he further urged to media to not blow the incident out of proportion.

