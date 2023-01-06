With the series levelled on 1-1, India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will lock the horns in the third and final decider T20I on January 7 (Saturday) at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat. The final T20I of the three-match series between IND and SL will kick-start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). A thriller second T20I saw Sri Lanka getting better off India after posting a humongous total for hosts to chase. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Saurashtra.

After failing to chase an average total of 164 runs in first T20I, Sri Lankan batters put up an impressive show in the second T20I batting first. Pathum Nissanka (33) and Kusal Mendis (52) provided an ideal start to the side with an opening stand of 80 runs. While, Charith Asalanka (37) and later, Skipper Dasun Shanaka's bold innings of 56 from 22 got Sri Lanka to a towering total of 206 runs. Indian bowlers who had brilliantly restricted Sri Lanka in the first T20I before getting past the target, conceded runs in great flow in the second T20I. Even though the speedster Umran Malik scalped three crucial wickets at the key moments in the game, the leakage of runs in abundance remained constant. In addition India offered as many as seven no balls in the second T20I, of which five were bowled by Arshdeep Singh alone.

In a huge chase in the second T20I, the Indian top order collapsed early including skipper Hardik Pandya. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel stitched a partnership in the middle to keep the match alive till the last few overs. Axar Patel has cemented his position in the team of late quite well and in the second T20I as well, he delivered a top notch performance with bat and ball in. Axar Patel smashed 65 off 31, while the crowd still believed that the finishing line wasn't far. In the second T20I Sri Lanka sorted all the faults committed, while hosts India have a lot of homework to do in their bowling department before they gear up for the crucial third and final decider match on Saturday.

IND vs SL Head-to-Head Record in T20I

The two teams have met 28 times in the T20I format before. India have sealed 18 matches in their favour, whereas, Sri Lanka managed to win nine matches. Only one match ended with no result between India and Sri Lanka in T20Is thus far.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav Axar Patel Umran Malik Dasun Shanaka Kasun Rajitha

IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 Mini Battles

Suryakumar Yadav vs Dilshan Madushanka and Dasun Shanaka against Axar Patel are the key battles to look forward to.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat on January 07 (Saturday) and is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 06:30 PM IST.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 and will live telecast the 3rd T20I on its channels. Disney+Hotstar , the OTT live video streaming platform will be the digital broadcasters of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 series.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya ( C ), Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

SL Likely Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka ( c ), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

