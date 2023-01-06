Hardik Pandya led India (IND) will be all set to face Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka (SL) in the final T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, January 07 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat. The series decider T20I will start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SL T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs SL, 2nd T20I 2023 Stat Highlights: Dasun Shanaka Shines As Sri Lanka Defy Axar Patel’s Heroics To Level Series.

Sri Lanka pulled off a clinical performance in the second T20I on Thursday to clinch the match by 16 runs after losing the first T20I by just 2 runs. The series now settles on a tie, before the two teams face each other for a final T20I match on Saturday. Sri Lanka's mega display with the bat courtesy to skipper Dasun Shanaka portraying the main lead in the Sri Lankan innings. Shanaka's 56 off 22 guided the team to a monumental total of 206 runs. While, rest of the required damage was done by the Lankan bowlers after pickings early However, Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Axar Patel (65) in the middle, brought hosts to a position were from the hard fought win could have come to India's way, if Suryakumar Yadav wouldn't have been dismissed in the 16th over. With the decider match in the line on Saturday, both the sides will look to put up a daring show once again to seal the series.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Ishan Kishan (IND), Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. Axar Patel Registers Highest Score by an Indian Batsman at Number 7 or Below in T20Is, Achieves Feat While Scoring Half-Century in IND vs SL 2nd T20I.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Dasun Shanaka (SL), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Pathum Nissanka (SL) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction:All-rounders - Axar Patel (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND),Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers- Umran Malik (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Maheesh Theekshana (SL) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (IND), Kusal Mendis (SL), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Pathum Nissanka (SL),Axar Patel (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND),Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Umran Malik (IND), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Maheesh Theekshana (SL).

Axar Patel (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Dasun Shanaka (SL) could be selected as the vice-captain.

