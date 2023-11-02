India and Sri Lanka are set to write a new chapter in their storied rivalry when they lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India vs Sri Lanka, April 2, 2011--a match that Indian cricket fans would never forget as the Men in Blue had triumphed that night 12 years ago at this very venue to win the ICC World Cup 2011. The Wankhede Stadium today will host a repeat of that epic final match 12 years ago. This time though, the tide is heavily in favour of the Men in Blue. India have been in red-hot form, steamrolling past every opposition that they have faced so far. And they would look to do the same to Sri Lanka as well. Rohit Sharma and his team would look to become the first side to qualify for the semifinals in CWC 2023 with a win in this match. For the record, India are the only undefeated team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs SL CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The story cannot be said for Sri Lanka, who have had a poor campaign so far. The 2011 WC finalists have lost four matches out of six and are fighting hard to stay alive in the race to enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals. Two months ago, these two teams had squared off in the Asia Cup 2023 final in what was a completely one-sided encounter with India blowing Sri Lanka away for just 50 runs on the board. Will the Lankan Lions bounce back? Or will Team India's juggernaut carry on?

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera