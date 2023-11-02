IND vs SL Free Live Streaming Online: India are on a roll in the 2023 World Cup with the host nation winning all their games so far in the group phase. The Men in Blue ripped apart England in the last match with a clinical performance, this time batting first. Next up for them is a game against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium where they will be looking to continue with their winning momentum. Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan in the last match and they need those crucial two points here to maintain an outside chance of making it to the top four. The gulf in class between the two teams is high but we have seen surprising things happen in the World Cup in the past. India versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 2:00 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Hardik Pandya is not available for the game against Sri Lanka, skipper Rohit Sharma has confirmed in the build up to the game. The Indian all-rounder has an outside chance of featuring against South Africa though. Shreyas Iyer is struggling for runs but is likely to be retained with India going with an unchanged side. Mohammad Shami has been outstanding in the last two games picking up 9 wickets and Sri Lanka will be wary of the threat he possesses.

Dinuth Wellalage is pushing for a place in the playing eleven for Sri Lanka ahead of Dhananjaya de Silva. Angelo Mathews with an abundance of experience under his belt should help the side with his track record against India good. Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka will have to do the bulk of the scoring in the middle order, which is a problem area for the team. Hardik Pandya Injury Update: All-Rounder Set to Miss India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Matches Against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 2. The IND vs SL match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it will begin at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the IND vs SL match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the IND vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). India should have little difficulty getting the better of Sri Lanka in what should be a fairly one-sided game.

