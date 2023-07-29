The first ODI game between West Indies and India had a tour game feel about it with the way the Indian team experimented with its batting line-up during a small run chase. Once again, the hosts struggled as they failed to match to the levels of their in-form opposition. The Men in Blue have important competitions like the Asia Cup and the World Cup coming up and this series might not be the best preparation for it but momentum is key in cricket nevertheless. The second game today in Bridgetown gives an opportunity for India team to wrap up the three-match series which makes it a must win for the hosts. West India versus India will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 7:00 PM IST. Rohit Sharma Bats at Number Seven in IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023, Fans React to Change in Batting Order.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav shared seven wickets between them in the first game and it will not be a surprise if they are amongst the wickets again. In terms of batting, Shubman Gill’s struggles have continued and it does not look good for the talented youngster ahead of a grueling cricket campaign. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya got out cheaply as well and the duo will be hoping for a quick turnaround.

Skipper Shai Hope was the only player who looked like getting any runs for the West Indies in the first game and this is a cause for worry. The likes of Kyle Mayers, Brandon King and Alick Athanaze will have to stand up and make themselves counted. The main problem for the hosts has been their batting and this is where most of their focus should lie.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI ODI match on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action in Hindi and English commentary. The IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 free live telecast will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms as well. DD Bangla, DD Yadagiri, DD Saptagiri, DD Chandana, DD Podhigai, and DD National (Bhojpuri) will also provide the IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 live telecast. Virat Kohli Becomes Fielder With Joint-Fourth Most Catches in ODI History, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of 2nd ODI 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming, but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On JioCinema mobile app and website, fans will get to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online for free. India should secure an easy win in this game and that should give them the liberty to make some wholesale changes for the final game.

