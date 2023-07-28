India squared off against West Indies in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, July 27. The Men in Blue bundled the Caribbean side on 114 and defeated the hosts in a rather clinical fashion by five wickets. India did a major shuffle in their batting order with skipper Rohit Sharma walking to bat at number seven. India's ploy has created a lot of buzz on social media and fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts. Wasim Jaffer Comes Up With A Hilarious Post After India’s Major Shuffle in Battling Order in IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023

Here's How Fans Reacted to India's Change in Batting Order in 1st ODI vs West Indies 2023:

Rohit Sharma - The Man The Myth The Legend !

Captain Rohit Sharma sacrificed his place for youngsters against mighty West Indies … The Man The Myth The Legend 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/qShF6fb5bl — Yaddy Reviews (@YaddyReviews) July 27, 2023

Oh No !

India are 5 Down !!

5 out against finished West Indies team 😭😭 https://t.co/4j44JLpO2x — Sidra⁵⁶ PCTfan🇵🇰 (@SidCricketlover) July 27, 2023

Can India win without Rohit and Kohli ??

Rohit tried to prove Team India can win without Rohit-Kohli, Team India had other plans 😂 #INDvWI https://t.co/BEUSXT0aoB — Noor Ul Ain 💚 (@aini_000) July 27, 2023

Unbelievable !!

