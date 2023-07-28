India took the stage alongside West Indies in the first ODI on Thursday, July 27 in Bridgetown, Barbados. During the West Indies' innings, Virat took a stunning catch off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling to send Romario Shepherd back to the pavilion. With the spectacular grab, Virat Kohli has become the joint-fourth fielder in history to take the most catches in ODIs. What a Catch! Virat Kohli Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Romario Shepherd During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Becomes Fielder With Joint-Fourth Most Catches in ODI History

Most catches in ODI history: 1) Jayawardena - 218 2) Ponting - 160 3) Azharuddin - 156 4) Taylor - 142 5) Kohli - 142* pic.twitter.com/GjMZGcXiDJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2023

