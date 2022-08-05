West Indies (WI) is all set to lock horns with India (IND) in the fourth T20I on August 06 2022 (Saturday) at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. After losing the second T20, India (IND) returned to winning ways in the third T20 and defeated WI by seven wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Tuesday. West Indies were able to make 164 runs in 20 overs from various contributions in the top order, special mention of Kyle Mayers who added 73 runs to the total. IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2022 in Florida.

While chasing, India received a blow after captain Rohit Sharma was retired hurt in the initial moments of the game, however,men in blue looked absolutely unworried once Suryakumar Yadav took over the charge accompanied by Shreyas Iyer and Rishab Pant on the other side. Suryakumar Yadav top scored 76 off 44 and Rishab Pant remained unbeaten on 33 off 26 balls. West Indies couldn't impress much with the ball. Caribbean bowlers managed to gun down just three wickets. Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein took one wicket each. For West Indies it will be a must win match as they take on India in fourth T20, to keep their hopes of winning the series alive. Meanwhile, India will look to grab another win to clinch the series at earliest. India vs West Indies Last Two T20Is To Happen in Florida As Planned After Both Teams Get USA Visas.

IND vs WI T20Is Head-to-Head

In T20Is, India and West-Indies have faced each other total 23 times, thus far. India have been victorious 15 times meanwhile West Indies have just won seven matches. Out of 23, One T20 ended with no result.

IND vs WI 4th T20I 2022 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav's heroics in the previous match makes him key to his team in the next game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled decently in the last match and he also will be crucial to India. Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder have been consistent so far and will be key players for West-Indies.

IND vs WI 4th T20I 2022 Mini Battles

A duel between Kyle Mayers and Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again will be welcoming to watch. Besides this, as expected Suryakumar Yadav encountering Jason Holder will be fun to witness.

IND vs WI 4th T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The fourth T20 match between India and West-Indies will be played at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida on 06 August, 2022 (Saturday). The fourth T20 match between India and West Indies has a scheduled start time of 08:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 07:30 PM IST.

IND vs WI 4th T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) holds the TV telecast rights for the India tour of the West Indies 2022. However, the live online streaming of India vs West Indies will be available on the FanCode website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma C, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies Likely Playing 11: Nicholas Pooran ( C ) , Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Sharmarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Keemo Paul.

