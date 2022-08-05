The fourth T20I of the five-match series between India (IND) and West Indies (WI) is scheduled on 6 August 2022 (Saturday) at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST. Meanwhile,fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for India vs West Indies fourth T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul, Deepak Chahar Set To Make Comeback for Men in Blue in Continental Competition.

India won the third T20 by 7 wickets to take the 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match T20 series. Men in blue chased 165 in 19 overs with ease courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's 76 off 44 balls. Rishab Pant further guided the side to victory after Yadav's dismissal by contributing unbeaten 33 off 26 balls. Earlier, West Indies while batting first managed to put up an average total of 164 runs in 20 overs. Kyle Mayers 73 off 50 balls was the key performance from carribbean side. However, hosts failed to defend the total and lost by 7 wickets. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who got retired hurt during third match is expected to return back to side in the fourth T20.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Rishabh Pant (IND), Nicholas Pooran (WI) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI), Brandon King (WI) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounders. India vs West Indies Last Two T20Is To Happen in Florida As Planned After Both Teams Get USA Visas.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Obed McCoy (WI), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Akeal Hosein (WI) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Nicholas Pooran (WI),Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI), Brandon King (WI), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Obed McCoy (WI), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Akeal Hosein (WI).

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Kyle Mayers (WI) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

