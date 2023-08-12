The Indian cricket team made sure they remain alive in the five match T20 series with the West Indies by claiming a seven wicket win in the third game. The visitors showcased tremendous grit under pressure and bring the series to 2-1. The fourth game is slated to take place in Lauderhill in Florida and for the Men in Blue, it is another do or die battle. The side will feel they have momentum with them though after a below par start to the series. Skipper Hardik Pandya came in for some criticism has also responded well to his detractors and his immediate aim will be to take the series to a decider. For West Indies, the setback in the third match should not bother them much and they will be hoping for a fresh start here. West Indies versus India will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 8:00 PM IST. Rohit Sharma Sweats it Out in Gym Ahead of Asia Cup 2023, Indian Cricket Team Captain Clicks Pics With Fans; Shares Video on Instagram.

The hosts struggled with the bat in the third T20 game and barring Rovman Powell and Brandon King, none could get going. The batting unit will have to step up and the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer has to be at their scoring best. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph have been amongst the wickets and all eyes will once again on be duo.

Shubman Gill has had a torrid West Indies tour so far but the team management is in no mood to drop the young opener any time soon. He will need to start returning the favour though with several players waiting in the wings to replace him. Tilak Varma has been one of the finds of this tour and he will likely cause problem for the West Indies again.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports have the broadcast rights to telecast India's tour of West Indies 2023. in India. Thus, the fans keen to watch the fourth T20I between India and West Indies on TV can enjoy the game on the DD Sports channel for free. Also, the free live telecast will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but also on DTH and DTT platforms. The live telecast of the high-voltage encounter will also be available on DD Bangla, DD Yadagiri, DD Saptagiri, DD Chandana, DD Podhigai, and DD National (Bhojpuri). VVS Laxman to Not Travel With Indian Team for Ireland T20I Series Tour: Report.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

The Indian audience willing to watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I between India and West Indies can watch the game on the JioCinema app or website for free. Besides JioCinema, fans can live stream the forthcoming encounter on the FanCode app or website. However, they would need to pay a subscription fee to watch the action on FanCode. India will likely win this game and level the series, setting up for a mouth-watering clash.

