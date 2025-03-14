March 13: Cricketing nostalgia was at its peak as the India Masters rode a power-packed half-century from Yuvraj Singh and a four-wicket burst from left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem to storm into the final of the International Masters League (IML) 2025, hammering the Australia Masters by 94 runs in the first semifinal. For Sachin Tendulkar’s men, this was more than just a ticket to Sunday’s title clash — it was a chance to settle old scores, and they did it convincingly in front of a packed crowd at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Thursday. IML 2025: Brian Lara, Lendl Simmons Shine As West Indies Masters Cruise to Semifinals With Win Over South Africa Masters.

The Raipur crowd erupted in anticipation as Sachin Tendulkar walked out to take charge of India Masters’ innings after being invited to bat by Australia Masters on a track tailor-made for batting, and the iconic batter turned back time with a brisk 42-run knock before Yuvraj Singh’s vintage hitting powered them to a daunting 220/7.

Unfazed by the early loss of Ambati Rayudu (5) and Pawan Negi (11), Tendulkar stood firm, rolling back the years with impeccable timing and elegance. Every flick and drive reminded the world why he remains a timeless maestro as he displayed his signature drives, sweeps, and flicks to ensure the scoreboard kept moving.

At the other end, Yuvraj Singh made an emphatic start, launching a colossal six over midwicket to announce his arrival. There was a brief hush in the stadium when Tendulkar survived two anxious moments on 25 and 35, but as soon as the danger passed, the iconic “Sachin! Sachin!” chants reverberated louder than ever. With the duo in full flow, their 47-run partnership for the third wicket ensured a strong foundation for a commanding total.

However, a couple of overs later, a hush fell over Raipur. Ben Hilfenhaus struck, bringing Tendulkar’s sublime 30-ball knock, laced with seven boundaries, to an abrupt halt. With the master departing, it was time for another familiar hero to take center stage. Jonty Rhodes Shows Athleticism at the Age of 55! Legendary Cricketer’s Stunning Dive Effort Stops ‘Four’ of Shane Watson During Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters IML 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Yuvraj Singh was at his vintage best as he stepped on the accelerator, sending Bryce McGain into the stands thrice in one over to bring up a whirlwind 26-ball fifty. New man Stuart Binny wasted no time in asserting his presence, cashing in on a reprieve on 11 off Hilfenhaus and finding boundaries at will. Just when the Yuvraj-Binny duo seemed unstoppable, Doherty managed to silence the crowd, but not before Yuvraj had hammered seven sixes and a four in a sensational 30-ball stay.

Yet, the fireworks were far from over as Yusuf Pathan walked in and launched a towering six over long-on, while Binny ensured the onslaught continued as India raced to 199/4 by the 18th over. The India Masters duo’s effort to go ballistic in the final two overs, however, did not bear fruit as Daniel Christian packed back both Binny and Yusuf Pathan in a span of four deliveries to apply the brakes.

By that time, the right-handed pair had added 49 runs for the fifth wicket with Binny contributing with a 21-ball 36, laced with five hits to the fence and once over it, while Yusuf slammed a 10-ball 23, powered by two sixes and a four. In the end, Irfan Pathan’s 7-ball 19 propelled the home side to a challenging total.

In reply, Australia Masters’ chase was derailed by three quick wickets inside the powerplay, with Vinay Kumar starting proceedings by getting rid of the dangerous Shane Watson (5) cheaply before dismissing Shaun Marsh (21). Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who was preferred for the high-stakes encounter, proved to be a masterstroke, as he ran through the Australia Masters batting with an incredible spell of 4/15 off his four overs.

Nadeem struck in his first over with the scalp of Ben Dunk (21) before accounting for the wickets of Nathan Reardon (21), Nathan Coulter-Nile (0), and Ben Hilfenhaus (2) to put the visitors on the back foot.

With Australia struggling at 49/3 after the powerplay, their troubles deepened when Stuart Binny made an instant impact, snaring Daniel Christian (2). Desperate for stability, Reardon, coming off a half-century the previous night, looked to revive the innings. He was handed a lifeline after Binny missed a sharp return catch, and the left-hander capitalized with a couple of crisp boundaries, momentarily igniting hopes of a fightback. Sachin Tendulkar Plays Sensational Strokes At the Age of 51! Master Blasters Slams Consecutive Sixes Against Ben Hilfenhaus During India Masters vs Australia Masters IML 2025 Match (Watch Video).

However, those hopes were swiftly dashed as Nadeem returned to deliver a decisive blow, striking twice in consecutive deliveries. He first dismissed Reardon for a 14-ball 21 before trapping Nathan Coulter-Nile off the very next ball, reducing Australia Masters to a precarious 74/6. Fellow left-arm spinner Pawan Negi then packed Steve O’Keefe for a duck even as Ben Cutting raged a lone battle for his side before eventually being dismissed by Irfan Pathan for 39 to end Australia’s hopes.

In the second semifinal on Friday, the Sri Lanka Masters, who finished atop the IML points table after the group stage, will take on the West Indies Masters at the same venue.

Brief scores: India Masters 220/7 (Sachin Tendulkar 42, Yuvraj Singh 59, Stuart Binny 36, Yusuf Pathan 23; Xavier Doherty 2/30, Daniel Christian 2/40) beat Australia Masters 126 all out (Ben Cutting 39, Ben Dunk 21, Shaun Marsh 21; Shahbaz Nadeem 4/15, Vinay Kumar 2/10, Irfan Pathan 2/31) by 94 runs.

