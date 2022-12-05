India women (IND-W) will resume their international campaign after a break of almost two long months when they host Australia (AUS) for a five-match T20I series, starting in December 2022. The senior women's team of Australia will tour to India after three years, which is scheduled to kick-off from December 09 till December 20. The last time these two sides played a bilateral series against each-other was in 2021, when Australia sealed the three-match T20I series by a 2-0 lead at home. The upcoming series will serve as a quality rehearsal for both the sides ahead of the much-awaited Women's T20 World Cup in February 2023. You can download the IND W vs AUS W T20I series 2022 schedule in PDF format here along with match timings in IST details. India Women’s Cricket Team 15-Member Squad for T20I Series vs Australia Announced.

The five-match T20I series between India Women and Australia Women will be solely played in the Mumbai City, across two different venues. The first T20I which is slated on December 09 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, followed by a second match at the same ground on December 11. The action will then shift to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, which will host the remaining three matches of the series. The third and fourth T20Is will be played on December 14 and 17 respectively. And the fifth and final encounter between the two giants of women's cricket, will be held on December 20.

India vs Australia Women’s T20I Series 2022 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue December 09 1st T20I 07:00 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai December 11 2nd T20I 07:00 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai December 14 3rd T20I 07:00 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai December 17 4th T20I 07:00 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai December 20 5th T20I 07:00 PM Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

India Women and Australia Women had a productive summer of late, as both teams won two different multi-nation events this year. India women were crowned as the 2022 Asian Champions after sealing a thumping win in the final of T20I Asia Cup against Sri Lanka in September. Whereas, Australia became the maiden Commonwealth Games Cricket Champions in August 2022 after defeating India women in the final by nine runs, which concluded as a closely fought affair. That being the case, it will be enthralling to watch the two strong teams squaring up one on one for a crucial limited overs series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2022 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).