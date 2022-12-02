BCCI announces 15-member squad of Indian Women's Cricket Team as they are all set to play a T20I series against Australia starting from December 9 at home. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member squad. Pooja Vastrakar will miss the series due to injury. Jhulan Goswami Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Former India Woman Bowler As She Turns 40

15-Member Squad of Indian Women's Cricket Team For Australia T20Is Announced

#TeamIndia squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 2, 2022

