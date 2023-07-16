After a low-scoring T20I series, the action in India women’s tour of Bangladesh would shift to the three ODIs, the first of which gets underway on July 16. India won the first two T20I matches, albeit the second win was nervy. But they lost the third match to Bangladesh to finish the series 2-1. Going into the ODIs, the hosts have a bit of momentum from that win, but India would be well aware of the fact that they need to be at their very best if they are to secure a winning start to the ODI series. For India, a major problem in the T20Is was the batting unit, with some of the big names not being in good form. Captain Harmanpreet did get a half-century in the first match but did not do too well in the second and third T20Is.Rabeya Khatun Stars With the Ball As Bangladesh Women Beat India Women in Final T20I to End Series 2–1.

The positive side of things has been India’s performance with the ball, which was good, especially in the second game, where despite a rare collapse, the bowlers fought back to ensure a victory. India would need their big guns to fire with the bat and dominate proceedings. For Bangladesh, it would be a fresh opportunity to try and cause an upset. They know that they can beat India and it is just a matter of playing good cricket collectively.

When Is IND-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Indian women's team would face their Bangladesh counterparts in the 1st ODI of the series on July 16. The match starts at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Indian Women’s Team Squad for Asian Games 2023 Announced, Harmanpreet Named Captain; Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja Earn Maiden Call-Ups.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI 2023?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for the series and hence, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the matches. The India Women vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI would be unavailable on TV sets. But fans would have the option of watching live streaming of this match. For that, see below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI?

Fans can watch live streaming of the IND-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI on YouTube. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s official YouTube channel would stream the match live for the audience to watch, free of cost.

