Third T20i match between India women and Bangladesh women ended in favour of Bangladesh women as the hosts claimed a consolation win in the third and final game to end the series 2-1. Batting first, India women were able to post 102 on the back of a vital 40-run knock from captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. For Bangladesh, Rabeya Khatun was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul.

IND W vs BAN W

India Women’s Tour of Bangladesh 2023 | 3rd T20i Match Bangladesh Women Won by 4 Wickets Full Match Details: https://t.co/tuANQNGl3F#BCB | #Cricket | #BANWvINDW pic.twitter.com/g8C0ywHyuP — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)