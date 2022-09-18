After losing the T20 series against hosts England, the Indian women's team will be shifting their focus towards the fifty-over format with the two sides playing out a three-game ODI series. The first ODI takes place today at the County Cricket Ground in Hove. Batting was a key concern for the visitors in the T20 games with the team failing collectively as a unit. The batters will need to apply themselves and develop the ability to play under pressure. Often a wicket is followed by a flurry of other batters throwing away their wickets which does not bode well. For hosts England, their confidence will be up and they are raring to go on the field again. England versus India will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs England Cricket Match in Hove.

Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been included in the ODI squad by England and the duo will look to build on their good performances of late. Amy Jones will lead the team and is an excellent middle-order batter. Issy Wong may get the nod ahead of Lauren Bell and she will partner with Kate Cross in opening the bowling. Emma Lamb was the leading run-scorer against South Africa, England's last ODI series, and her performance in the top order will have a lot of implications on the game. IND W vs ENG W: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Suffer Seven-Wicket Defeat in 3rd T20I, Lose Series 2–1.

Jhulan Goswami brings curtains down on a glorious career and she will be hoping to end on a high with a good bowling display against England. Smriti Mandana and Harmanpreet Kaur remain the best batters in this side but all eyes will be on the likes of Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma as they need to come up with the goods.

When is India W vs England W 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs England Women 1st ODI will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Hove on September 18, 2022 (Sunday). The IND W vs ENG W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs England W 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the India Women's tour of England and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports channels to catch the India Women vs England Women live action on TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs England W 1st ODI 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network will provide the live streaming of India Women's tour of England on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI live streaming online. India may struggle to keep a lid on England with the hosts the favourites to go 1-0 up in the series.

