India suffered a three-wicket defeat to England in the 3rd and final T20I of the series, which they ended up losing 2-1. Batting first, India lost quick wickets and never any momentum in the first innings. Richa Ghosh's 33 and Deepti Sharma's 24-run knocks helped the CWG 2022 silver medallists reach 122/8. However, the target proved to be less of a challenge to the hosts, who rode on Sophia Dunkley's 49 and Alice Capsey's unbeaten 38* to seal a win.

India W vs England W Match Result:

Sophie Ecclestone's impressive 3/25 helps England win the third T20I against India and seal the series 2-1 👏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/UAPHzRuM9g — ICC (@ICC) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)