India Women and England Women face off against each other in the first game of the three One-Day Internationals. The clash will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Hove on September 18, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Ahead of the encounter, we bring you IND W vs ENG W head-to-head in WODIs along with likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IND W vs ENG W: Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Suffer Seven-Wicket Defeat in 3rd T20I, Lose Series 2–1

England are fresh off the T20I series win over India and will be aiming to replicate that feat in the 50-over format. The Three Lins being the hosts will start as the favourites. Meanwhile, India have done well against England in recent years and will be aiming for another win on away turf. England Women Squad for India ODIs: Teenagers Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp Receive Maiden Call-Ups in Amy Jones-Led Side.

IND W vs ENG W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and England have played each other a combined total of 73 times in WODIs. Out of these matches, India have won 31 while England have secured 40 victories. Two matches have ended in no result.

IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI 2022 Key Players

India would rely on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to fire. For England, the key players would be their Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt.

IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI 2022 Mini Battles

An India vs England match presents many interesting player battles to watch out for. The duel between Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Ecclestone would be interesting to watch. So would the battle between Amy Jones and Radha Yadav. Both these clashes have the impact of determining the outcome of this fixture.

IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Hove on September 18, 2022 (Sunday). The 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs England match live on Sony Network. The IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI match will be live telecast on Sony Sports channels. Fans looking for how to watch the ND W vs ENG W 1st ODI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Sony Liv app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Sony Liv will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Dayalan Hemanthala, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (C, WK), Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Faya Davies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2022 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).