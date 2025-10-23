India Women vs New Zealand Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The stakes are pretty high as the India Women's National Cricket Team locks horns with the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 23. There is only one spot left in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals and both India and New Zealand will be looking to strengthen their respective cases for that place with a victory in match 24 of the tournament. India have not had the campaign so far that they would have wanted to in a home World Cup and three back-to-back defeats have pushed them on the brink of being knocked out of the race for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. India will hope to bounce back and put up an improved performance, especially with the bat in hand, as they take on New Zealand. India Women vs New Zealand Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 24 and Who Will Win IND-W vs NZ-W?

The White Ferns, on the other hand, were left frustrated by rain in their last two matches. The New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team lost their first two matches of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 but bounced back incredibly well against Bangladesh. But they had washouts against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, both in Colombo and the White Ferns too are left needing to win the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 to stay alive in the race for the semi-finals. India would take confidence from the fact that they have beaten New Zealand in their last three Women's ODIs, the third of which was played way back in 2024. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be looking to take advantage of India's batting frailties in the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Navi Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Thursday, October 23 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team will face the England Women's National Cricket Team in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 23. The IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs NZ-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

