The IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The India Women vs New Zealand Women match is organized to begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, October 22. India women's national cricket team are in concerning form, having lost three back-to-back games. India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Navi Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

However, despite the poor form, the Women in Blue are still in the race for a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The hosts are in the fourth spot in the points table, with four points from five matches. The New Zealand women's national cricket team also have the same points from the same number of matches, with the only difference being in NRR.

IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Sophie Devine (NZ-W), Brooke Halliday (NZ-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Amelia Kerr (NZ-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W), Amanjot Kaur (IND-W)

Bowlers: Jess Kerr (NZ-W). When is IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs New Zealand Women Match Preview.

Who Will Win IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

The India women's national cricket team are expected to win this game against the New Zealand women's national cricket team. Both sides have well-balanced sides, so a tough, close thriller can be on the cards. However, with home advantage on their side, Team India are predicted to edge past their rivals and inch closer to the semis.

