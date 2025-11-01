The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 finally has its two finalists. Despite both semifinals facing massive rain threat, it was possible to have a result on both occasions and India and South Africa will take on each other for the much awaited ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title. Both sides will want to get their hands on their maiden world cup title. Although India has featured in two World Cup finals before, this is the first occasion for South Africa. Both teams led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt will be pumped to make the opportunity count. Ahead of the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match, South Africa Women will have a slight edge since they have defeated India Women once when both sides faced each other in the league stage. VVS Laxman Hails Jemimah Rodrigues’ Mental Strength Amid Anxiety Struggles, Says ‘Champions Win the Inner Battle’ (Watch Video).

South Africa Women started their campaign slow but they picked up with time. Tazmin Brits, Chleo Tryon and Nadine de Clerk have been their most consistent performers with the bat in the competition. The last two have saved South Africa from collapse multiple times. Solid contributions have come from all-rounder Marizanne Kapp with both bat and ball as she has dismantled opposition batting lineups in the powerplay and chipped in with the bat as well. Laura Wolvaardt returned to form as well in the semifinal against England, scoring a massive century. They will know their strength and how to approach the game.

India Women, meanwhile, are coming out of a massive victory against Australia Women in the semifinal. The latter were coming unbeaten into the game and were massive favourites to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Despite chasing a big score, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and others made sure India secured a memorable victory. They will be playing at their home at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, where they have received solid crowd support. They will not want to miss out like they did in 2005 and 2017 and close down on the title this time.

When is IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final?

The India Women's National Cricket Team is all set to clash against the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 finall on Sunday, November 2. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match is set to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, and it will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is the IND-W vs AUS-W H2H Record in ODIs?

A total of 34 WODI matches have been played between the India Women's National Cricket Team and the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team since 1997. Out of these 34, India have won a major 20. South Africa Women have suffered more defeats and has only 11 victories.

Who Are the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Key Players?

Player Name Smriti Mandhana Laura Wolvaardt Harmanpreet Kaur Marizanne Kapp Sree Charani Chloe Tryon

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs SA-W: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud. Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Mindset in 167-Run Stand With Jemimah Rodrigues in India’s Five-Wicket Win Over Australia in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal (Watch Video).

South Africa Women Likely vs IND-W: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(wk), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

