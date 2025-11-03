India Women won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title on November 2, defeating South Africa Women in the final by 52 runs. It is a memorable victory for the Women in Blue as they won the Women's World Cup for the first time in their history, that too at their home. India have made it to three finals in the Women's World Cup. They lost in 2005 and 2017 under the leadership of Mithali Raj, but in 2025, they made sure they finished the job. At one point, it looked like India Women won't make it out of the group stages, but they persisted hard and eventually made it all the way to the title. Here we will bring you some of the best HD images from India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 win that can be used as wallpapers for laptops, desktops, put on cupboards and walls and also shared online. Cricket Is Everyone’s Game: India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Sends Strong Message After Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title Win (See Post).

Much like with popular sports personalities, fans are on the lookout for the best pictures which can be used as wallpapers for several devices including desktops, laptops and mobile phones. Not just for desktops and laptops and mobiles, fans can also download these HD images and wallpapers for free and print them to put on cupboards and walls. Scroll below to check and also download the HD images and wallpapers of the India Women's National Cricket Team following the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 victory. Harmanpreet Kaur Family: Know Marital Status and All About India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Winning Captain.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Other Indian Cricketers With India Flag HD Wallpaper

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Other indian Women Cricketers Celebrate (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Harmanpreet Kaur With Jay Shah Holding the ICC Women's World Cup Trophy HD Wallpaper

Harmanpreet Kaur With Jay Shah Holding the ICC Women's World Cup Trophy (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Smriti Mandhana Celebrating With Pratika Rawal

Smriti Mandhana Celebrating With Pratika Rawal (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Smriti Mandhana With the ICC Women's World Cup Trophy Wallpaper

Smriti Mandhana With the ICC Women's World Cup Trophy (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Harmanpreet Kaur Celebrating ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Winning Moment HD Wallpaper

Harmanpreet Kaur Celebrating ICC Women's World Cup Victory (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Emotional Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur Wrapped In Tri-Colours Wallpaper

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur Emotional After ICC Women's World Cup Victory (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur HD Wallpaper

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana Celebrating (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues and Others Celebrating Following ICC Women's World Cup Victory

Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues and Others Celebrating (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav HD Wallpaper

Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Others Celebrating (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Team India Celebrating ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Victory HD Wallpaper

India Women's National Cricketers Celebrating With ICC Women's World Cup Trophy (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

India Women With the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Trophy HD Wallpaper

India Celebrating Following ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Victory (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Team India Victory Lap With ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Trophy

India With ICC Women's World Cup Trophy (Photo Credits: @BCCIWomen/X)

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and many others have been with the team for a very long time and they have seen the moments of low. They have toiled hard through those tough times and have finally done enough to be called World Champions. It was an emotional moment for the players as well the fans and the latter wanted to celebrate their favourite players following the epic victory. This victory from the India Women is going to inspire upcoming generations and at the same time draw fans into stadium to follow women's cricket.

