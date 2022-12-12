Amit Mishra is one of India's finest spinners. Here he speaks about his cricket journey and Mishra speaks about his fitness and future plans. "I am on a strict diet and working out regularly. I try to finish dinner by 7 pm. I am on a high protein low carb diet and I eat only twice a day. I want to give my best. I honestly haven't thought of anything yet. I am available to play all the T20 tournaments.

On speaking of the upcoming season of the IPL he says "I am definitely available for the teams. I of course want to play. I am all set. I obviously have to train according to my age. I am eating right and training hard. I performed really well at Syed Mushtaq Ali so I am hoping one of the teams will pick me now."

"There is no one team as such that I am fond of. For me all the teams are my favourite. Whenever I play irrespective of the club, my state Haryana, IPL or my country, I make sure I do my best. I try to bowl according to the situation and try to win the match for the team he says on speaking about his favourite team."

On reacting to the tag of being called the googly king and legend of an IPL he quotes " It is an honour to be called a legend. All my achievements are of the past. I know when you are a senior player you are respected abundantly and responsibilities increase. Cricket has changed now and not the same as it was. The way I have performed all these years I would like to do my best even this season and make sure I contribute towards winning the tournament for the team. I would like to do my best this IPL."

"I am always guiding young spinners every time they approach me. My doors are always open for them. Everytime I play and have my juniors around and if they ask me for tips, I am more than happy to help them. I teach them all the techniques according to their body type and not pressurise them on anything. It's nice to train together. I listen to music everytime I am under pressure or stress tells Amit Mishra when he was asked about him guiding young spinners."

Speaking about his pets, he says they are my new family members. It is so good to have them around. I have named them Sugar and Simbha. They keep me so busy and happy. They are like small kids since they are just 3 months old. I give them all the attention and the love they crave for. I try to make sure they are comfortable and happy.

On reacting to the appreciation for his recent twitter activities, he says "I am so happy that people have been appreciating my tweets. I tweet what is right. I have been receiving so many messages on Instagram and Twitter where people are saying they are enjoying my tweets and the are always looking forward to it. I am so glad people are loving it. I don't keep posting all the time. I do it only when I have an opinion about something nice. Whenever it is about my country, I make sure I voice my opinion. It is my duty to do so as a proud Indian. If something is right I say it is right and if it is wrong then I say it is wrong. This is why people appreciate me because I speak from my heart. People are supporting me and I am so happy about it."