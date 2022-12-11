BCCI confirms Rohit Sharma's thumb injury is serious enough to rule him out of the 1st Test against Bangladesh starting on December 14. In his absence, KL Rahul will lead the Test side. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who recently impressed in the unofficial tests against Bangladesh, named as Rohit Sharma's replacement in the squad. Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out previously with injury and they were replaced by Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar. All of the replacements will be available for selection in the 1st Test.

Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of 1st Test Against Bangladesh

UPDATE 🚨: Changes to #TeamIndia’s squad for the Test series against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma ruled out of 1st Test. KL Rahul to lead. Abhimanyu Easwaran named as replacement. Mohd Shami & Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Test series. Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar replace them. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2022

