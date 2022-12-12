Yuvraj Singh, one of Indian cricket's finest all-rounders turned 41 today. The left-hander was known for his ability to perform, especially in crunch moments and also come in handy with his off-spin. One of the most memorable moments of his career would always remain his six sixes, that he hit Stuart Broad for, in the 2007 T20 World Cup. On his special day, netizens took to social media to wish the hero of India's 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs. Check out some of these birthday wishes for Yuvraj below: Virat Kohli’s ‘Greatest of All Time’ Tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo After Portugal’s Elimination From FIFA World Cup 2022 Is What You Need To See!

Best Wishes

'Happy Birthday Champ'

The man who did everything he could do for make this country proud.The man who taught in real life to never give up. G.O.A.T A man like you deserves all the happiness in life. Happy birthday Champ.. You will always be my fav❣️❣️ #HappyBirthdayYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/qDvFJmRQaV — Lakshay Thakur (@Lakshay61948877) December 12, 2022

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh:

The Greatest Lone Warrior for India. Whatever problem cames, can make a solution for that. Champion of T20 WC 2007 and ODI WC 2011. Fantastic All Rounder for India. Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12 #IndianCricket #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/GeX3emN7ev — Jaya Suriyan (@ImSurya05) December 12, 2022

'Hero for the Big Moments'

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh, Player of the tournament in the 2011 ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup champion, ODI World Cup champion, IPL champion, U-19 World Cup champion - The hero for big moments. #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/OwLzL6xWLo — Vijay Nagarajan (@vijay_view) December 12, 2022

Happy Birthday, World Cup Hero:

