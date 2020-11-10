Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Set a target of 157, Mumbai achieved it in 18.4 overs with five wickets in hand. This is Mumbai Indians fifth IPL title, the most by any side. And also, for the first time, Mumbai Indians have successfully defended an IPL title. They came into the tournament as defending champions after having defeated Chennai Super Kings in 2019. They become second team after CSK to defend an IPL title. MI vs DC Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

It was captain Rohit Sharma who took his side close to victory with a fine half-century. Rohit scored 68 off 51 balls. Apart from him, Ishan Kishan scored unbeaten 33 runs. Delhi Capitals never looked in control, except for a brief period when Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were batting.

Three Seasons Why DC Lost To MI In Finals!!

Earlier, put to bat first Delhi Capitals posted a decent total despite getting off to a shaky start. Trent Boult dismissed Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane in his first and second over and then spinner Jayant Yadav removed Shikhar Dhawan to make things ugly for Delhi. Selfless Suryakumar Yadav Sacrifices His Wicket for Rohit Sharma; Runs Himself Out, Twitterati All Praises for the Mumbai Indians Batsman.

It was then the 96-run partnership for the fourth wicket between captain Shreyas Iyer and wicket-keeper batsman Shikhar Dhawan that helped Delhi post 156 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. While Iyer finished unbeaten on 65 off 50 balls, which included six fours and two sixes, Pant made 38-ball 56, hitting four fours and two sixes as well. For Mumbai Indians, Boult scalped three wickets while Nathan Coulter-Nile picked two. For the uninitiated, this was Delhi Capitals' first IPL final.

