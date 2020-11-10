Suryakumar Yadav selflessly sacrificed his wicket to keep Rohit Sharma at the crease following a big misunderstanding between him and the Mumbai Indians captain during the MI vs DC IPL 2020 final. Suryakumar looked in good touch during his 20-ball stay at the crease but the 30-year-old had to sacrifice his wicket and run himself out after a big mid-pitch confusion with Rohit. He was out for 20. Suryakumar was praised online with Twitterati applauding the MI batsman for his game awareness and his selfless nature. MI vs DC Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of Mumbai Indians’ innings while Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling. Rohit and Suryakumar were at the crease and both looked in great touch. But with just two runs coming in the over, Rohit played the penultimate delivery of the over straight to Ajinkya Rahane at mid-off and started running. Suryakumar Yadav screamed a big no but the captain could not stop and eventually, Suryakumar had to make the ultimate sacrifice and run himself out to keep Rohit at the crease. Rohit Sharma Completes 4000 Runs for Mumbai Indians, Twitterati Praise Batsman As he Joins Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni; Achieves Landmark During MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final.

Rahane picked up the ball and threw it straight back to Rishabh Pant at the striker’s end. Pant dislodged the bails and Suryakumar was run-out. He had stepped out of his crease to keep Rohit Sharma not-out. He was eventually praised as he walked off. Twitterati also praised the 30-year-old for making the sacrifice to keep the set Rohit at the crease. Take a look at some of the best reactions on Suryakumar.

Suryakumar Yadav Sacrifices His Wicket for Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav After Run Out

#MIvsDC Rohit Sharma to Surya Kumar Yadav pic.twitter.com/R4YNSEbd8H — Bhartiye Memes (@Bhartiye_Memes) November 10, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav to Rohit Sharma

#IPLfinal Rohit Sharma - Mere liye apna wicket kaun sacrifice karega? *Le Surya Kumar Yadav - pic.twitter.com/0sU9CEZpZk — Sassy_Naari (@sassy_naari) November 10, 2020

Selfless Surya

Selfless Surya. What a man! pic.twitter.com/3Uip1cr1zn — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2020 Final

Rohit Sharma to Surya Kumar Yadav in IPL Final. pic.twitter.com/OIsYnBoR3O — Weldris (@Weldris1) November 10, 2020

Mumbai Indians Fans to Suryakumar Yadav

Cricket Fans to Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are comfortably placed in the chase. They are currently on 116/2 at the end of 14 overs and need 41 runs from the final six overs to win the final and seal a record a fifth IPL title. Earlier Delhi Capitals posted 156/7 on the scoreboard after winning the toss. Trent Boult gave Mumbai Indians a great start by picking two wickets in his opening two overs, which includes the first-ball wicket of Marcus Stoinis. Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer’s half-centuries, however, propelled Delhi to a respectable total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).