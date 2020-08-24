The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is likely be played behind the closed doors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). And to connect fans with players, LED wall could be used. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has indicated that official broadcaster Star Sports is opting for unique ways to make fans-players connect effective even if no spectators are allowed inside the stadiums. IPL 2020: Quality of Cricket Would Not Be Affected by Empty Stands, Says SunRisers Hyderabad Batting Mentor VVS Laxman.

“I have been working very closely with the broadcasters, Star Sports, and I can tell you there are some unique ways of fan connect that have been planned. For example, one plan is to have a LED wall with fans represented there live via technology. So fans can see the players and more importantly, the player too can see the fans real time and make eye-contact with them,” Venky Mysore told Gulf News. IPL 2020 Players Update: CSK Vice-Captain Suresh Raina Continues to Train Hard Ahead of the Upcoming Tournament (Watch Video).

“When a player walks back to the boundary from his bowling run-up, he can actually see fans wave at him and can wave back. Imagine what this will mean for both the players and fans. There are many such plans in place and trust me, fans will not feel left out. And I will urge each one of them to support us like they do and during pujas stay at home and watch us play”, he added.

Some of the football leagues like EPL used similar technology to bridge the gap between players and fans. Simulated crowd noise is another feature that could be used to enhance the viewing experience at home despite empty stadiums.

