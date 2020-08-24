Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina continues to train hard ahead of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The swashbuckling southpaw, who is currently serving a six-day quarantine period, has frequently been posting photos and videos from his workout sessions. In his latest post on Instagram, the three-time IPL winner can be seen exercising through a skipping rope with ankle weights on. Along with the exercise, Raina also gave a sneak peek into his luxurious hotel room. The 33-year-old shared a giant collection of caps while he also showed us the beautiful view from his room. Suresh Raina Misses Wife Priyanka Chaudhary After Reaching UAE.

“True enjoyment comes from activity of the mind and exercise of the body; the two are ever united.#uae #quarantin #workout,” wrote Raina while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Well, the caption depicts the veteran player’s mindset, and fans must brace themselves to see Raina’s blitzes in the forthcoming tournament. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni.

Watch Video:

Raina has been a vital cog of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inaugural season, and his numbers are nothing short of staggering. With 5368 runs in 193 matches, the left-handed batsman is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Also, Raina is a live wire on the field who can change the course of the game with a brilliant run-out or a breath-taking catch.

Along with Raina, CSK have the services of MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and many more veteran players. Well, all these stars have a ton of experience behind them, and they must aim to make maximum utilization of it.

