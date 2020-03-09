IPL 2020 to be Called Off Due to Coronavirus Outbreak? BCCI Source Reveals Current Status of the Mega-Event

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

The coronavirus outbreak has created quite a stir in the minds of the people and it is obvious cause almost every day, there are reports of someone or the other being infected with the same. With the outbreak, many sporting events including India Wells have been cancelled. Juventus played their match against Inter Milan behind closed doors where the fans did not have access to the stadium. This outbreak is a cause of concern for the BCCI as well especially because the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin in the next three weeks. Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Wells Tennis Championship 2020 Cancelled Over COVID-19 Fears.

Now a BCCI source has given a big update about the same and said that as of now the tournament will go as per schedule. The BCCI source has assured that they will be taking utmost precautions even during the matches. The spectators will be screened and there will be an additional medical team at the stadiums. The source further asked the fans to not panic as there is still time for the IPL 2020. “Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken. BCCI will put the additional medical team at the stadiums. Also, the spectators will be screened,” said the source.

As per the recent report, there are 41 cases of deadly disease catching the people. The IPL 2020 will begin on March 29, 2020, with the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings which will be held at the Wankhede Stadium.